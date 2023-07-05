Love Island fans react to tense first look at Casa Amor recoupling

The moment every Love Island viewer has been waiting for has arrived – the Casa Amor recoupling!

In tonight’s edition of the hit ITV dating show, fans will finally get to watch the outcome of Casa Amor week.

One by one, the girls will return from their brief trip away to the second villa, and viewers will find out if the original couples have remained strong, or if the Islanders have decided to ‘twist’ away from their previous partner.

Ahead of the dramatic episode, Love Island producers have released a first look teaser to give fans a glimpse of what they can expect.

As usual, presenter Maya Jama will preside over the recoupling. The brief video showcases the 28-year-old looking stunning in a white co-ord as she tells the boys what is about to happen.

“As you know, tonight there will be a recoupling where every one of you will have a very important decision to make,” Maya states in front of the infamous firepit, with the Casa Amor bombshells standing to the side.

Credit: ITV

“Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test, and these last few days would have put your trust and loyalties to the test,” she continues, before adding: “Do you have faith in your partner, or do you think she will have strayed?”

The first look then dramatically concludes with a shot of the villa’s walkway, as several gasps can be heard.

After watching the teaser, fans have flocked to social media to share their theories on what will happen.

Credit: ITV

“My anxiety thinking about Scott and Catherine,” one viewer wrote, as many predict Catherine will recouple with new boy Elom.

“Why do I have a feeling Ella will come without Ouzy,” another wondered.

We can’t wait to see how the recoupling unfolds! Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.