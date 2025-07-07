Love Island fans react to first look at Casa Amor boys’ arrival

Casa Amor has officially begun!

On last night’s episode of Love Island, fans were treated to the start of Casa Amor week. During these episodes, the Islanders will be tested in their couples as six new boys and six new girls enter separate villas, in an attempt to form new connections.

Last night, viewers watched as the main villa boys were whisked away to Casa Amor to meet six new bombshells – Andrada, Emma, Lauren, Lucy, Rheo and Yaz.

Now, ahead of the introduction of the Casa Amor boys in tonight’s episode, fans have been treated to a glimpse at what’s to come!

Earlier today, the producers behind the hit ITV reality show took to social media to release an official teaser for the next episode.

The trailer begins with the girls sitting together in the main villa, waiting for the Casa Amor boys to arrive.

“Alrighty ladies, it’s the day we’ve all been waiting for. It’s time to stop looking stupid. Stop being labelled a mug. I wish you all the best of luck,” Toni states to her castmates, before the Casa Amor boys – Boris, Cach, Chris, Jamie, Martin and Ty – arrive.

Later in the teaser, the main villa and Casa Amor go head-to-head in the annual ‘Raunchy Races’ challenge, as tensions begin to flare between the main villa’s girls.

“Trust me, you don’t want to see her when D comes back off a date. Scary,” Shakira laughs, referring to Meg and her concerns about her partner, Dejon.

“What? No, it’s not? I’m not laughing, Shakira,” Meg retorts.

Following the first look teaser, many Love Island viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their opinions so far.

“Here for my girls Shakira, Yas and Toni having a good time FINALLY,” one fan hoped.

“Winds me up that one villa always gets less time than the other with the casa people,” another argued.

“The Casa Amor boys are actually gorgeous this year,” a third viewer praised.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.