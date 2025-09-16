Love Island fans react as Yasmin and Jamie confirm their breakup

One of this year’s Love Island final couples have announced their split.

Third place finalists Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have confirmed that they have ended their romance, one month on from the Love Island final.

The pair had faced split speculation in recent days, after their appearance at the National Television Awards.

Yasmin and Jamie took to TikTok to share separate videos about their breakup, before taking to their Instagram stories to release individual statements on the matter.

In her message, Yasmin confirmed: “As per my recent tiktok myself and Jamie split before the NTAs but hadn't formally announced it yet.”

She continued: “We're still really good friends and I'll always have so much love and care for him for making my love island experience what it was. I find it laughable that everyone thinks I cheated on Jamie with Freddie [Fraser] from Traitors which is not true and anyone who knows me knows my type is late 20s, 30s plus.”

The 24-year-old added: “Jamie is literally the most amazing man ever and i'm forever grateful for the memories we made and time we spent together.”

Meanwhile, Jamie took to Instagram to share his side of the breakup, noting that the rumours did not “have a straight story”.

“I wasn't desperately trying to find Yas after the NTA's I was trying to hitch a ride back to my hotel with Cach and Toni and when asked where Yas was and I said she f**ked off. This is what I say every time I'm with company and they leave, it's strong set in my vocabulary. It was also said that l was fuming at the party the following day after the NTA's when it was the complete opposite actually, it was a great night!” he explained.

“One part that the press have gotten correct is that Yas and I have decided to move away from getting to know each other romantically to just being friends. However unlike the news has said, it was in a very amicable manner and before the NTA’s,” the 26-year-old revealed.

“Yasmin did not cheat on me nor was we in a relationship, we both have big love for one another and want the best for each of us. I hope this clears up any press speculation and puts any rumours to bed. And thank you once again to everyone who supported me and Yasmin inside and outside the villa,” Jamie concluded.

Love Island fans on TikTok have since expressed their sadness at the couple’s split, with one user writing: “I’m so sad about her and Jamie but glad it ended amicably.”

“I’m a child of divorce,” another exclaimed.