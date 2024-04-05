Love Island fans react as Tyrique Hyde makes dig at fellow finalists

Another Love Island feud seems to be brewing!

Fans of the hit ITV dating series have clocked signs that 2023 finalist Tyrique Hyde has fallen out with two of his co-stars.

Tyrique, who finished Love Island’s tenth series in third place with his now-ex Ella Thomas, has been spotted taking a swipe at Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, the series’ runners-up.

In recent days, it has been stated by many fans that Whitney and Lochan are the only couple from series 10 to still be together. The series’ winners, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, announced their breakup in October, while Love Island’s fourth-place couple, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, ended their relationship earlier this month.

In one particular post on Instagram, the account ‘theshadeborough’ recently praised Whitney and Lochan for remaining strong in their romance.

“#Whitney and #Lochan from #loveisland defy the odds and public predictions as they officially become the final duo from Season 10 series, looking happier than ever and silencing skeptics who doubted their chemistry!” they wrote earlier this week.

The account has since gone on to highlight that Tyrique chose to reply to the post with laughing emojis, in a subtle dig at his former co-stars.

The Instagram user also shared that the 24-year-old footballer has unfollowed both Whitney and Lochan on Instagram, leading fans to believe that he has cut ties with the couple.

Following the revelations, several fans on Instagram have been reacting to the uncovering of the latest Love Island feud.

“Why’s he laughing when he’s the one that lost his babes,” one follower argued.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

“Jealousy jealousy,” another commented.

After facing on-again-off-again rumours since December, Ella finally confirmed last month that her romance with Tyrique is over.

During a Q&A on Snapchat, Ella was quizzed about her relationship status, to which she replied: “Just to clear things up, we're not together. Didn't speak on it while we were figuring things out & dealing with it privately. Both agree it's for the best & wish him well. All love.”