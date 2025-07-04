Love Island fans react as trailer reveals surprise visitor to the villa

Love Island fans have been reacting to the latest first look!

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of ITV’s hit reality dating show, the producers behind Love Island have treated viewers to a teaser trailer.

Earlier today, the Love Island team took to social media to release the first look at tonight’s edition, which begins with Dejon confronting new bombshell Billykiss about her previous comments dissecting his relationship with Meg.

“A lot of the things that were said, I don’t agree with at all,” Dejon argues.

Billykiss insists: “I do feel like that’s not fair. You know that your heart is with Megan and then you’re still kind of leading me on. You can’t have people picking you for dates and it’s upsetting Meg, and then you feel like you owe it to yourself to semi-explore it, and then it’s upsetting the girl.”

Dejon adds: “You’re not someone that I would want to get to know in here or on the outside, from the conversations that we’ve had."

The conversation then grows heated as the pair interrupt each other, before Dejon ultimately walks away.

Elsewhere in the teaser, the Islanders are delighted when Harrison receives a text, informing them that they will be hosting “a very special VIP performance”.

The trailer then confirms that Lights On singer Katy B will be entering the villa tonight to perform for the cast.

Following the first look trailer, many Love Island viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“Dejon is only getting irate and defensive because Billykiss has clocked onto his game plan,” one fan suggested.

“The men in this series are just something else,” another exclaimed.

“Cuts her off and walks away because he knows she’s speaking absolute truths,” a third viewer teased.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.