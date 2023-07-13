Love Island fans react as Maura Higgins teases return to show

Love Island fans are convinced that one iconic Islander could be returning to the villa!

Irish bombshell Maura Higgins rocked the hit ITV dating show during its 2019 series. The former ring girl subsequently coupled up with Curtis Pritchard and finished the season in fourth place.

Love Island has been no stranger to returning bombshells in recent years, with 2018 Islander Adam Collard shocking the show with his return last year, and series 2 contestant Kady McDermott taking part in this summer’s season.

Now, a few years on from her villa exit, viewers are speculating that Maura could be the next bombshell to make a dramatic comeback.

Credit: ITV

In a cryptic post shared to her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old revealed a snap of two drivers waiting to collect her.

The two men can be seen holding up signs that read ‘Got A Text’ with the Love Island logo, and one of them is also wearing a lanyard with the Love Island logo and the words ‘Zone B’.

The post came several hours after Maura uploaded a spectacular mountainous view from an airplane and penned: “Second Flight… can you guess my destination??!”, alongside a palm tree emoji.

Credit: Maura Higgins Instagram

Many of Maura’s 3.7M followers have since taken to social media to speculate on what the star’s teasing update could be.

“MAURA COMING BACK??? WHAT OH MY GOD,” one Love Island fan exclaimed on Twitter.

“uh what? MAURA EXPLAIN RN,” another wrote.

“Maura posted this, does this mean she’s coming back on???????” a third fan queried.

Credit: Maura Higgins Instagram

Maura’s cryptic post comes just one month after she was spotted kissing Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hampton on holiday in Ibiza.

Following her split from co-star Curtis in March 2020 after eight months together, Maura has since gone on to date a few more famous faces.

Most notably, the model entered into a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2021. Sadly, the romance only lasted for a few months, and the pair later deleted each other from social media.