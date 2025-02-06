Love Island fans react as Kaz reveals surprise Luca & Samie connection

One Love Island: All Stars castmate has given fans a behind-the-scenes insight into a new romantic connection.

Kaz Crossley, who was dumped from the All Stars villa, has revealed that Luca Bish and Samie Elishi have been attracted to each other since “before the show”.

Samie joined the second series of All Stars earlier this week and is now coupled up with Luca, stealing him from Grace Jackson.

To give viewers a fresh insight into their connection, Kaz recently took to TikTok and responded to one fan, who had commented on her account: “Luca better not fumble Grace.”

Kaz then went on to state: “Did you notice when Samie walked into the villa and all the boys were laughing and pointing at Luca and were basically like, ‘Ha, you're f**ked!’ It's because Luca has not stopped talking about Samie.”

“We know that Luca fancies Samie. So that is why he is being… you notice how he's been a little bit off, he's not really talking. He's trying to, in his head, navigate how he's going to go about this situation,” the 30-year-old admitted.

Kaz later confirmed that she had tried to play cupid between her co-stars.

“When I was in a friendship couple with Luca, I may or may not have relayed the information that Samie fancied him. Samie was on my retreat in Thailand, and she told me that she’s always fancied Luca,” she explained.

“Me being the good pal that I was, trying to get his hopes up and make sure that he wasn't sad and miserable, I told him that, look, hopefully she comes in because I know that she would go for you,” she noted.

“I'm not saying that he should fumble Grace, I'm just saying that you can't lock off potential connections that you have been wanting for a while – like not even on the show, since before the show – just because you're in a happy couple,” Kaz concluded.

Many fans have since expressed their intrigue, with one replying: “Kaz spilling the tea.”

“Agree Kaz!! Here for Luca and Samie,” another penned.