Love Island fans react as ITV unveils cast lineup for new series

The new series of Love Island is almost here!

On Monday (June 9), host Maya Jama will be returning to the Love Island Spanish villa to welcome a new batch of single Islanders. Series 12 will also be a landmark for the hit ITV reality show, as Love Island is celebrating 10 years on our screens this year.

Ahead of its premiere next week, the producers behind Love Island have finally treated viewers to the identities of the 12 Islanders who will be the first to enter the villa doors this summer.

Earlier today, the ITV team took to social media to confirm the names of the six boys and six girls who will be joining this year’s series.

29-year-old model Sophie, 24-year-old Dublin native Megan, 22-year-old marketer Shakira, 26-year-old Alima from Scotland, 29-year-old travel influencer Helena, and 25-year-old Meg from Southampton have all formed the girls’ lineup.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old personal trainer Dejon, 22-year-old landscape gardener Tommy, 23-year-old Ben from Gloucester, 26-year-old construction manager Blu, 23-year-old Kyle from Stafford, and 29-year-old footballer Harry will be starting the series for the boys.

Following the cast unveiling, many Love Island viewers have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“This is a good cast, I’m liking them but obviously can judge properly when they’re actually in there,” one fan commented.

“I’m predicting Helena and blu are gonna be a couple,” another teased.

“Alima being the most gorgeous one already,” a third viewer gushed.

“People will complain about anything but this is actually a good looking and diverse cast,” another praised.

Last month, host Maya Jama expressed her excitement for the new series, as she stated on TikTok: “Your 9pm’s will be gone, you will be locked in, you will stan, ship – and all these other new words – the couples that are about to enter.”

Love Island returns on June 9 on ITV2 at 9pm.