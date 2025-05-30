Love Island fans react as ITV unveils cast for 10th anniversary special

Love Island is celebrating a huge milestone!

This year marks 10 years since the hit ITV dating show first burst onto our screens. Since then, Love Island has evolved into having two series a year, with series 12 due to premiere on June 9.

Ahead of the return of the summer series, the producers behind Love Island are taking a moment to mark its 10th birthday with a special anniversary episode.

Last night, the Love Island team took to social media to release a teaser poster for their one-off episode, titled Love Island: Decade of Love.

The poster showcases many of the series’ most popular stars reuniting for interviews together, as well as posing with a 10th birthday cake.

Per its logline, the special episode will “revisit unforgettable moments from the past decade – from explosive recouplings and shock bombshells to the love stories that captured the nation. With exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights, it will explore Love Island’s impact on TV, culture, and those who’ve stepped foot in the villa.”

Several of the show’s iconic couples will be returning for a chat, including series two winners Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, series seven champions Millie Court and Liam Reardon, series nine winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, and series eight finalists Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

The couples will also be joined by many of Love Island’s biggest stars, including Dani Dyer, Georgia Steel, Hannah Elizabeth, Gabby Allen, Montana Brown, Curtis Pritchard, Anton Danyluk, Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje and more.

Following the unveiling of the anniversary special poster, many Love Island fans have since been expressing their thoughts so far.

“Sanam and Kai forever,” one viewer praised.

“Can’t believe it’s been 10 years already,” another exclaimed.

“So many real couples missing but not my all time favorites, Nathan and Cara,” a third fan noted.

Love Island: Decade of Love will air on ITV2 this Sunday (May 30) at 9pm, ahead of the launch of Love Island series 12 on Monday, June 9.