Love Island fans react as first look unveils two Islanders in the Hideaway

The first look for tonight’s episode of Love Island has been released!

Earlier this week, fans of the hit ITV reality dating show were treated to the beginning of another new series, hosted by Maya Jama.

Since its debut on Monday (June 9), viewers have witnessed three new bombshells enter the Love Island villa, as well as a savage exit for one girl.

Now, ahead of tonight’s episode, fans have been informed that two Islanders have snuck into the Hideaway together overnight.

Earlier today, the producers behind Love Island took to social media to unveil the first look teaser for tonight’s episode, which can be viewed below.

The teaser picks up in the aftermath of last night’s ending, in which the rest of the Islanders – including Shakira’s current partner, Harry – find out about Blu and Shakira’s secret kiss in the Hideaway.

Later that night, Harry decides to get his revenge by sneaking off to the Hideaway with Helena, so that they can privately spend the night together.

Although the teaser holds off on showcasing the aftermath of their decision, it does reveal Meg getting a text the following day, informing the Islanders that a recoupling is on the horizon, in which the girls get to decide which boy they want to couple up with.

Following the first look teaser, many Love Island viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts on this series so far.

“Harry taking Helena to the hideaway just to get at Shakira, get them off my screen,” one fan exclaimed.

“Shakira please choose Blu, they look best together,” another theorised.

“Harry and Helena actually look good together but don’t be sneaky and weird about it,” a third viewer argued.

The new series of Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.