Love Island fans gush as Liam Reardon shares tribute to Millie Court

Love Island fans have been reacting to Liam Reardon’s cute tribute to his girlfriend, Millie Court!

Welsh lad Liam and Essex girl Millie first launched into stardom during the summer of 2021, when they appeared on ITV’s Love Island. The pair gradually fell in love, and they ended up stealing the hearts of the nation and winning the series in first place.

Since then, the pair’s relationship has not been smooth, as they chose to announce the end of their romance in July of the following year.

However, their breakup didn’t last long, as Millie and Liam have since sweetly rekindled their relationship. In May of last year, the pair were spotted out and about together, and they later chose to confirm in August 2023 that they were back together.

Now, as they continue their romance, Liam has shared an adorable tribute to his girlfriend!

Yesterday (December 4) marked Millie’s 28th birthday, and Liam celebrated the special occasion by taking to Instagram and posting several snaps from their relationship so far, including their time on Love Island.

“Wishing my beautiful, loving & kind Girlfriend a massive Happy Birthday (she’s 28) in case anyone is wondering. We met when you were 24 and how so much has changed over the last few years,” 25-year-old Liam penned in his caption.

“Life is so good with you in it & being able to do all the great things that we do are only made better when you’re by my side,” he gushed further.

“Thought I’d add some throwback photos in to where it first started. I can’t wait for us to spend Christmas & new year together in Australia, I Love you so much babe,” Liam added.

Millie later replied to her beau’s sweet post, as she commented: “I love you so frickin much, here’s to many more birthdays celebrating together. can’t wait to do life with you x.”

Many Love Island viewers have also been reacting to the couple’s heartwarming declarations of love, as one replied: “Aww, this is lovely! Happy birthday Millie.”

“Happy birthday Millie! You are a gorgeous couple!” another exclaimed.