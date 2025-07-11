Love Island fans exclaim over explosive first look at Movie Night

Movie Night is finally here!

At the end of last night’s episode of Love Island, the producers at ITV confirmed that viewers will be able to see another explosive Movie Night tonight (July 11).

The annual twist, which was first introduced in 2021, involves the Islanders watching clips from the series so far, showcasing their castmates carrying out behaviour that has previously not been revealed.

Now, ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated Movie Night, viewers have been treated to an early first look at all the drama.

Earlier today, the Love Island team took to social media to release a brief trailer for tonight’s edition, which can be viewed below.

The first look sees the Islanders being informed via text that they will be taking part in a Movie Night later that evening.

Although producers are still keeping the clips that have been shown to the Islanders tightly under wraps, fans have been given an insight into how the reactions have gone down.

In one scene, Shakira argues to Meg, “But you’re not a mean girl when you do it?”, before Meg retorts: “Let me speak.”

In another clip, Harrison exclaims: “Them comments were a bit personal, though.”

“You lied to her, you’ll lie to the next b***h,” Toni argues later in the trailer, before stating: “You’re a bulls**tter.”

Following the drama-filled first look, many Love Island viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“I’M SCREAMING AT MY PHONE THIS IS CINEMA,” one fan exclaimed.

“Yesssss. My favourite night of the series every time,” another praised.

“Make sure you get allll the juicy parts Love Island! No stone unturned!! We need allll the drama,” a third viewer agreed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.