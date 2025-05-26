Love Island fans exclaim as ITV shares first trailer for new series

The new series of Love Island is almost here!

Next month, fans of the hit ITV2 dating series will be introduced to a new batch of single Islanders, as they meet for the first time in the show’s Spanish villa.

Ahead of its imminent premiere, ITV have now treated fans to their first trailer for Love Island’s return!

Earlier today, the broadcaster took to social media to release the brief clip, which showcases host Maya Jama presiding over a meeting in ‘Love Island HQ’.

“Right, this year, Love Island needs something bigger, something bolder,” Maya expressed in the trailer.

“This year, I want more drama, more bombshells, more break-ups, more make-ups. I want more twists than ever,” she teased further.

The trailer does not confirm a premiere date, and simply announces that Love Island is “coming soon”. However, ITV went on to write in their caption: “As per the last 11 Series, we’re staying loyal to the entertainment. Moving forward, we'll be levelling up on the twists.”

They added: “The stakeholders are aligned, the Islanders will be laying it on Factor 50, and we’re on track to hit our KPI on drama. It’s time to crack on and deliver serious results. Let’s circle back soon.”

Following the exciting trailer, many Love Island fans have since been taking to Instagram to reveal their own hopes for the new series.

“LET’S GO. I hope the cast is good,” one viewer replied.

“We want real people! Diversity! Challenges and games again!” another commented.

“This could be the best season we’ve had in a while I can’t wait,” a third fan penned.

The new trailer release comes as Maya Jama recently expressed her own excitement for series 12.

“Do I even know who the Islanders are? Do I know what time and date I’m flying to Mallorca? No! But guess what? We are so back,” she stated in a TikTok video.

“Your 9pm’s will be gone, you will be locked in, you will stan, ship – and all these other new words – the couples that are about to enter,” Maya added.