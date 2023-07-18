Love Island fans discuss huge ‘plot twist’ as Maya Jama returns

It looks like the Love Island villa is about to be shaken up!

With just two weeks left to go until the final of the hit ITV dating show, many fans have been wondering about a potential twist in the series.

Viewers were shocked last night when presenter Maya Jama was seen to be rejoining the Islanders, after a public vote was held on Sunday evening.

Now, in the first look for tonight’s edition of Love Island, the 28-year-old host has teased that both Islanders and audiences can expect a ‘plot twist’.

Credit: ITV

The brief teaser showcases Maya rocking up to gatecrash the contestants’ pool club party, after they were treated to a private performance by singer Rita Ora.

“Hello lovelies! Did you have a nice little day sesh?” Maya exclaims upon her entrance, before asking the Islanders to line up together in their respective couples.

“We’re going to do things a little bit differently this time. You know we love a plot twist,” she hints.

Credit: ITV

With the Love Island teaser ending abruptly, many fans have since taken to social media to express their own theories about what surprises Maya has in store.

“One couple is out bc of the public vote and the other couple will be out bc of the islanders I just know it,” one fan argued on Twitter.

“Plot twist. Two couples leave. Then after the islanders have to decide which one couple from previous dumping to bring back ie. Catherine and Elom or Leah and Montel,” another queried.

Credit: ITV

“They need to go back to the roots of this show and split couples up, or make the islanders choose to save one from each least voted couple. We need chaos,” a third added.

On her Instagram stories last night, Maya confirmed that she has indeed been filming in Spain, and added that the upcoming episode is a “fantastic one”.

Fans can watch all of the action unfold when Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.