Love Island fans are obsessing over Olivia Bowen’s new hairstyle

Olivia Bowen has unveiled a stunning new hair-do.

The former Love Island star has left fans in awe of her new hair as she revealed she had her hair lightened and cut into a butterfly style.

Olivia is keeping up with the popular butterfly hair trend that has been going viral on social media lately, while also transforming her blonde hair into beautiful platinum locks.

Similar to a 70’s shag haircut, this modern twist has plenty of layers to create dimension and movement as it frames the face.

Credit: Olivia Bowen Instagram

Sharing photos of her new hair to her 3.1M Instagram followers, Bowen’s shorter hair looks simply gorgeous.

The 29-year-old captioned the post, “New hair feels GOOD [butterfly emoji]. Thank you to my girl @alicejoanhair”.

Fans of the former reality star wasted no time in heading to the comments to share their honest opinions on the style.

One fan admitted, “You literally make me wanna get the CHOP on my hair”, while a second wrote, “Looks so good on you!”.

Credit: Olivia Bowen Instagram

“Love this x absolutely stunning”, penned a third fan. Another sweetly added, “You’re always my hair inspo”.

The mum-of-one also shared a gorgeous selfie to her Instagram Stories and revealed, “We in a diff hair era now”, followed by a butterfly emoji.

Gone are the days of Olivia’s long locks from the Love Island villa back in 2016 where she first met her current husband Alex Bowen.

More recently, Olivia has been known for having a long bob or ‘lob’ and went for a full blunt bob at the beginning of this year, but we're loving this new look on her!