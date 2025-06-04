Love Island contestant Kyle addresses quitting show before launch

Kyle Ashman has spoken out for the first time since sensationally quitting Love Island days before its launch.

Yesterday (June 3), the 23-year-old was announced as part of the 12 singletons who would be entering the Love Island villa next week for ITV’s new series.

However, just hours after his casting, The Sun reported that Kyle had been arrested in February of this year in connection with a machete attack in his native town of Stafford.

Credit: ITV

At the time, masked thugs stormed a wake and attacked a father with a blade. Kyle was one of two men who were arrested in connection with the incident, but he was later released without charge.

Following the revelation, ITV confirmed that Kyle has been removed from the Love Island series 12 lineup. His casting announcement has also been deleted from the Love Island social media channels.

Now, Kyle has taken the opportunity to give his own statement on the matter.

In a comment to MailOnline, he explained: “I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident.”

Kyle added: “I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation.”

In their own message, ITV simply stated: “'For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned.”

It is not yet known if a last-minute Islander will be introduced to replace Kyle in the original Love Island lineup.

Rounding out the male cast for the new series will be 26-year-old personal trainer Dejon, 22-year-old landscape gardener Tommy, 23-year-old Ben from Gloucester, 26-year-old construction manager Blu and 29-year-old footballer Harry.

Meanwhile, the female contestants will consist of 29-year-old model Sophie, 24-year-old Dublin native Megan, 22-year-old marketer Shakira, 26-year-old Alima from Scotland, 29-year-old travel influencer Helena, and 25-year-old Meg from Southampton.

Love Island begins this Monday (June 9) on ITV2 at 9pm.