Love Island bosses play with Faye’s emotions after big mental health push

So it seems the Love Island bosses are playing with Faye’s emotions after promoting their big new aftercare programme and mental health push. Feels a bit ironic, doesn’t it?

On last night’s episode of Love Island the girls received quite a revealing postcard from Casa Amor where their other halves have been getting up to all sorts of shenanigans.

The postcard featured a collage of steamy photos from the boys’ villa showing each male islander getting quite cosy with a new girl. For instance, it showed Tyler enjoying a smooch with Clarisse in bed behind Kaz’s back and it showed Liam sharing a bed with Lillie while Millie’s been sleeping on the daybed outside back at the main villa.

Jake and Liberty are the only couple who have made things official and are boyfriend and girlfriend, so he’s been staying faithful at Casa Amor, sleeping outside and keeping his hands to himself, which is why the postcard included a snap of him innocently chatting to another girl.

However, this is where things get a bit muggy as the rest of the photos featuring Toby, Hugo and Teddy were all taken during one of the challenges showing the boys kissing other girls, which was part of the daring game they played on Monday night’s episode.

Fair enough, Hugo and Toby have been openly pursuing other women since they entered Casa Amor, but poor Teddy has been sleeping outside with Jake for the past two nights and was just talking about how much he’s been missing Faye.

However, after seeing this misleading snap of Teddy kissing another woman, Faye understandably was devastated and emotional. Without the full story or an explanation, Faye then decided to explore other options and has moved onto the new boys in the villa, just as she thinks Teddy has in Casa Amor.

Playing with Faye’s emotions and manipulating her perception of the man she’s coupled up with just feels a bit sneaky for my liking — especially since Love Island’s been pushing their big mental health initiative and aftercare programme.

@loveisland

At the start of the new series, Love Island bosses even put out a statement defending new bombshell Chloe who had been receiving a lot of online hate. “We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all of our cast and their friends and family members,” the statement read.

“We would once again urge viewers to think before posting, and remember that our islanders are people with feelings,” the Instagram statement continued.

Did Love Island bosses consider Faye’s feelings last night though? It doesn’t seem like it.