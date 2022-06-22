Love Island Bombshell: Here’s the low-down on newcomer Antigoni

Things have been heating up on Love Island lately, as Paige and Jacques hit the hideaway, Dami made his move on Indiyah and a new blonde bombshell entered the villa.

Who exactly is this newcomer though? Let us introduce you to 26-year-old singer-songwriter Antigoni Buxton from London.

Opening up about why she wanted to take part in this popular dating show, Antigoni said, “I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.”

“I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!” she added.

Hoping to bring a “positive” energy to the villa, Antigoni hasn’t got her eye on anyone in particular, as she “needs to meet somebody in person and see their energy and vibe.”

When it comes to how she plans to play the game and make her move, Antigoni believes honesty is the best policy. “It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation,” she noted.

Like all of us, Antigoni has her fair share of red flags, turn-offs and icks to watch out for when it comes to a potential partner. This includes those who tend to be a bit “stingy”.

“Someone who is stingy [gives me the ick]! It’s not about money but I think being stingy is a character trait and it coincides with someone who is quite selfish with their time,” the singer explained.

It would seem Gemma Owens isn’t going to be the only Islander with a famous parent now, as Antigoni also has a tie to the spotlight with her mum, TV celebrity chef Tonia Buxton.

Sharing a supportive tribute for her daughter, Tonia took to social media last night to write, “I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island Villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca!”

“We are all so excited for you and know you will be amazing! You have always been an island girl, so I know you will fit right in!” Tonia gushed, adding, “Hoping you all love and support my girl, I know she will make us proud!”

Tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV 2 to see Antigoni’s epic entrance.