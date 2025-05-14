Love Island: All Stars winners Gabby and Casey confirm their split

The winners of this year’s Love Island: All Stars have officially called time on their romance.

It has been announced that Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen have split, just two weeks after they made their relationship official.

The reality stars initially started dating earlier this year, when they met on the second series of Love Island: All Stars. Casey and Gabby later went on to win the series, beating fellow cast members Grace Jackson and Luca Bish.

In a joint statement to The Sun, Gabby and Casey chose to confirm the speculation that they are no longer together.

"After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically,” the statement read.

"This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other,” it continued.

Gabby’s representatives later went on to add their own statement, highlighting her thoughts on the matter.

"Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds,” the message stated.

News of the pair’s split comes just a few weeks after Casey revealed that they had officially become boyfriend and girlfriend.

On April 30, the 28-year-old spoke on the Wednesdays podcast with Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam, and admitted the reason why they did not announce their label change.

“We didn’t feel the need to make a post about it. That’s no dig to anyone else who’s done it, like okay, that’s up to you, but Gabby didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to make this whole big thing about it. I didn’t want to do it,” Casey confessed.

“We went on a nice dog walk, we went out for a nice meal, and I just asked her then, and that was it,” he detailed.

“I don’t want to do it and then post it online and people are like, ‘Well, Luca [Bish] has done this, Ronnie [Vint] has done this’. It’s like, ‘Well, f**k all of them, I’ll do it my way,’” Casey added.