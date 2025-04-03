Love Island: All Stars finalists announce split weeks after final

One Love Island: All Stars couple have announced that they have called it quits.

After days of speculation, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame have confirmed the end of their romance.

The pair’s split comes just weeks after they left the villa. Catherine and Omar were voted by All Stars viewers to finish in fourth place, during the grand final in February.

As rumours surrounding their breakup continued to spread, both reality stars individually took to Snapchat last night to finally address the speculation.

On Omar’s page, one fan asked the 26-year-old: “Have you and Catherine ended things?”

Omar then went on to give a candid response, writing: “We both gave it a shot & decided we’re better off as friends.”

Credit: Omar Nyame / Snapchat

Omar added that the pair ended their relationship on good terms, as he penned: “We’re still cool with each other, so please everyone don’t overthink. So my answer to you is… yes.”

Meanwhile, on Catherine’s account, one follower quizzed: “Are you and Omar still dating? You don’t have to answer if you don’t want to.”

In contrast to Omar’s lengthy reply, the 24-year-old bombshell simply replied with a photo of her posing with a peace sign, alongside the caption: “No xx”.

Credit: Catherine Agbaje / Snapchat

The former couple still follow each other on social media, but fans recently began to raise eyebrows when they noticed that Catherine and Omar had stopped uploading photos of one another, and were also not interacting with each other’s posts.

Catherine and Omar’s split marks the first couple to have broken up from this year’s group of Love Island: All Stars finalists.

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard, and Grace Jackson and Luca Bish all appear to still be dating, as well as the series’ overall winners, Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman.