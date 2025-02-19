Love Island: All Stars fans react as final voting figures are revealed

Love Island: All Stars viewers have been reacting to the final voting percentages!

On Monday night, ITV wrapped up their second series of All Stars with an epic live final in South Africa.

At the end of the episode, host Maya Jama announced that Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman were the winners, with the couple claiming the £50,000 cash prize.

Now, a few days on from the blockbuster final, Love Island: All Stars viewers have been given a peek into the voting figures.

Earlier today, the producers at ITV took to social media to upload a bar graph for the final five couples, showing each of their final voting figures.

The post revealed that it was a fairly close race between the final two couples, as Gabby and Casey secured 33.37% of the vote, while Grace Jackson and Luca Bish claimed 30.38% of viewers’ votes.

Third place pairing, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard, got 21.74% of the vote, ahead of fourth place couple, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame, who achieved 8.14% of the audience vote.

Lastly, in fifth place, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root claimed 6.36% of the public’s vote.

Following the reveal of the final figures, many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“Was expecting Ekin and Curtis to be top two with Grace & Luca,” one fan hoped on Instagram.

“It was a close call between them,” another commented.

“My first pick were Ekin and Curtis but I am so happy for Casey and Gabby,” a third fan praised.

After their win on Monday night, Gabby and Casey shared their first official video message as the champions of All Stars.

“We just want to say thank you so much for voting for us,” Gabby gushed, as Casey added: “Thanks for watching our whole journey. We cannot believe it. We’re in shock still now!"