Love Island: All Stars fans express opinions on Gabby & Casey’s win

Love Island: All Stars viewers have been expressing their real thoughts on this year’s winners!

Last night, the series two finale of All Stars took place in South Africa, with presenter Maya Jama hosting the final five couples in the iconic villa.

In the end, Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman were crowned the winners of this year’s All Stars series. Luca Bish and Grace Jackson finished as runners-up, while Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard were placed third.

Rounding out the finalists were Catherine Agbaje and Nyame in fourth place, followed by Elma Pazar and Sammy Root in last place.

Now, as another series of All Stars comes to a close, viewers have since been taking to social media to express their honest opinions on this year’s winners.

Many fans have been sharing their delight for Gabby and Casey on Instagram.

“So happy, Casey may have been on the show three times but they are definitely the most genuine couple in there,” one follower commented.

“They deserved it!!” another praised.

However, many other viewers have also been expressing their unhappiness with the winners of series two.

“How did this happen???? I’m shocked,” one fan exclaimed.

“You can hear the public screaming for Luca and Grace more to be honest, how didn’t they win,” another argued.

Following their win, Gabby and Casey chose to record their first official video message as series two’s champions.

“We just want to say thank you so much for voting for us,” Gabby gushed, as Casey added: “Thanks for watching our whole journey. We cannot believe it. We’re in shock still now!”

Gabby went on to state: “What the hell is happening?! But thank you so, so much. We can’t tell you how much it means to us. It’s literally the best feeling in the world.”