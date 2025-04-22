Love Island: All Stars’ Ekin-Su & Curtis address split speculation

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have hit back against reports that they are no longer together.

The reality stars entered into a relationship earlier this year, when they first met on the second series of Love Island: All Stars. Ekin-Su and Curtis later finished the show in third place.

Since the beginning of their romance, Ekin-Su and Curtis have faced many split speculations, as well as rumours that their relationship is ‘fake’. In recent days, fans began to grow concerned when it was revealed that Ekin-Su and Curtis had spent the Easter holidays apart.

Now, two months after All Stars came to an end, the happy couple have confirmed that they are still going strong.

Last night, Curtis took to his Instagram stories and shared a video message with his 1.2M followers.

“I had a good day at boxing today. As you can see, a little bit of a black eye, but it’s getting better. Apparently, I’m now single as well! Yes!” Curtis exclaimed, as Ekin-Su could be heard laughing in the background.

Credit: Curtis Pritchard / Instagram

“But, unfortunately, I’ve got back with my ‘ex’ straight away, and here she is,” the 29-year-old teased, as he joined Ekin-Su on the sofa.

“Apparently, spending two or three days away means that we’ve broken up!” Ekin-Su remarked, before Curtis went on to explain the reasons behind the couple’s brief separation.

“You were working away, and I’ve been working in a dungeon, getting beaten up,” he joked, referring to his training for his upcoming fight next month.

“Well guys, it just proves that exes can get back together! This is the shortest breakup we’ve ever ‘had,’” Ekin-Su laughed.

In February of this year, Ekin-Su and Curtis chose to break their silence on reports that their relationship is a ‘showmance’.

“Some people call it a showmance, fake, real, whatever. That’s okay. What is important is how we feel, and that’s real,” Ekin-Su stated on ITV’s Lorraine.

“We’re both from theatrical backgrounds. So it’s normal to kind of… If you put me and him together, it becomes a theatre performance. So, I understand why people may think that, but it’s fine,” the 30-year-old added.