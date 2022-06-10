‘Love is Love’: Rebel Wilson introduces the world to her new girlfriend

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has opened up about her sexuality in her most recent Instagram post, introducing the world to her ‘Disney Princess’.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the Pitch Perfect star shared a gorgeous photo of herself and her new love, Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote in the caption, followed by the hashtag, ‘#LoveIsLove’.

Ramona is a designer and the founder of LA based sustainable clothing brand, Lemon Ve Limon.

Soon friends and fans alike flocked to the comment section to share their sheer joy. Rebel’s Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick sweetly wrote, “Love you both like crazy,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“so much love!” penned Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Elizabeth Banks commented, “Congrats to both of you.”

While Rebel has chosen to keep her new relationship on the down low up until this point, she and Ramona have been spotted out together on multiple occasions, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, which they attended together earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time Wilson’s mentioned her new love either, as the 42-year-old actress previously opened up about her love life in a recent interview with People, revealing that she and Ramona met “through a friend”.

Rebel didn’t name her new partner at the time, but she did reveal that she was in a new relationship. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” Rebel explained, speaking about those early stages in the relationship. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Of course the Senior Year actress is no stranger to a toxic relationship, as she’s also opened up about how going on a self love journey herself, has allowed her to truly appreciate the quality relationships in her life.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think then that what you want in a partner is different and is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and to be in a healthy relationship,” Wilson explains.

“There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that there were things that I was probably putting up with, that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship,” she told the publication.