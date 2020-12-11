‘Love is in the Air’: RTÉ’s new socially distanced dating show

I think we can all agree that this pandemic has really put a spanner in the works when it comes to the dating lives of the twenty-somethings.

However, it seems not all hope is lost, as RTÉ proved that dating is still possible in this Covid-19 world, as seen on their brand new dating show.

This original six-episode series, Love is in the Air, will be landing on the RTÉ player this Sunday, December 13, and we seriously can’t wait to watch!

Six couples take their first dates outside in this new socially distanced dating format with locations including the Phoenix Park, Dun Laoghaire Pier and Lough Key Forest and Activity Park in Roscommon, showcasing the beauty of Ireland and the reality of dating outdoors in Irish weather – expect inside out brollies and muddy falls (thank you Covid!).

Tired of Tinder and swiping left and right, Covid 19 has introduced a brand-new way of dating to the twenty-somethings of Ireland no longer able to meet for a drink in the pub, this is a heart-warming series that confirms it is always worth looking for love in the great outdoors.

While we’ve been living in a bubble these past few weeks; our daters don their hats, coats, and gloves – it is winter after all – and get to know each other with a cycle by the sea, painting in the woods and plenty more. Will it be love overboard or picture perfect?