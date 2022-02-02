Love is in the air in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, one of Ireland’s largest shopping destinations, is sharing the love this February, with a wide range of great value offers now available right across the centre. With over 80 exciting stores, 20 delicious restaurants and a state-of-the-art cinema showing all the latest blockbuster hits, Liffey Valley has a style, dine and date option for everyone this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re showering your significant other or treating yourself to something special choose the perfect fragrance from The Perfume Shop or show your affection with an irresistible selection of Butlers most popular chocolate truffles in a heart motif box. Staying in? Create a romantic atmosphere at home with a gift from Rituals, the brand which seeks to calm your minds, indulge your senses, and energise your body.

For those who love to be on trend shop the shelves of the recently opened Zara concept store, the first of its kind in Ireland – or bag a bargain on designer brands at the all-new TK Maxx. Cosmetic enthusiasts planning a pamper session ahead of that special occasion or indulging in some self-care will love the recently revamped Boot’s store, now offering more than 30 leading premium beauty brands including M.A.C, Kylie Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty.

Make meaningful memories as you dine at one of the many restaurants on the idyllic Western Plaza, creating the romance of Rome on your doorstep with delicious Italian food from Zizzi or lunch with friends in the all-new LEON before sharing a coffee and picking up a delicious deal from Butlers Chocolate Café.

Along with the very best retail and destination dining experiences, Liffey Valley also has a host of fun filled activities like Jump Zone for a date with a difference. With the chance to cuddle up for an epic big screen experience in the 14-screen state of the art Vue screen.

Still not sure what your plans will be? Why not give the gift of choice with a Liffey Valley Gift Card which they can spend in any of Liffey Valley’s 80 stores, 20 restaurants and cinema. For more information visit www.liffeyvalley.ie.