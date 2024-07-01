Love is Blind’s Zack opens up as baby girl reaches big milestone

Zack Goytowski has shared an update on his newborn daughter.

The new dad, who met and tied the knot to his wife Bliss Poureetezadi on Netflix’s hit show Love is Blind, welcomed the birth of his daughter Galileo in April of this year.

Now that Galileo is two months old, Zack has opened up about a new milestone that his and Bliss’s baby girl has achieved.

He shared a collection of adorable photos of the couple with their bundle of joy to his 584K Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, Zack revealed his tot giggled for the first time and also rolled over onto her back.

He wrote, “Don’t blink. Galileo is growing so fast. She’s almost doubled her weight and grown four and a half inches”.

“A few nights ago she fell asleep in my arms and, for the first time, let out a tiny, soft giggle. The sound of her voice melted my heart”.

The proud dad continued, “The next day she lifted herself up and, with a determined little wiggle, rolled onto her back. I find myself cherishing all these little milestones, but there’s also a tinge of sadness when I realize how quickly she’s growing”.

“I guess that old cliche really is true, don’t blink”, he candidly added.

Many fans of the reality stars took to the comments to share sweet messages about the milestone update.

One fan said, “The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy your precious gift each and every day”.

“These will forever be the best moments of your life”, admitted a second fan while a third penned, “What amazing journey!! Be all of you bless forever”.

Last month, Zack shared an insight into the sleepless nights he and Bliss have been experiencing with their newborn.

He explained, “This past week has been incredibly exhausting, but Bliss and I are pushing ourselves to new limits”.

“Through all the sleepless nights and constant bottle and diaper changes, I feel like I’m growing so much. Some nights, it feels like we’re just taking things one step at a time, but we’re handling it together and becoming stronger for it”.