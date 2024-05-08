Love is Blind’s Tiffany & Brett mark second wedding anniversary

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown are celebrating their marriage.

The couple, who met and tied the knot during Season 4 of Netflix’s Love is Blind, are marking two years since they said ‘I do’.

While reflecting on the past two years together, Tiffany and Brett wrote a sweet tribute about their love story.

The pair unveiled a collection of loved-up photos in a joint post to their Instagram followers from a recent trip they took together to Kyoto, Japan.

In the caption of the post, they penned, “5.7.2022 | Two years ago, we said “I Do” and sealed our forever as “The Browns”. Who would’ve thought a reality TV show would lead us to our happily ever after?”.

“We’ve explored the world, created unforgettable memories, and built a rock-solid foundation of laughter, trust, and unconditional love. Imperfectly perfect for each other, we’re proud to be living life on our own terms and savoring every moment together”.

“Cheers to many more days of showing up for each other, making memories, and writing our own love story”.

The lovebirds went on to add, “And to our friends and family who’ve supported us along the way, thank you for being part of our journey. We’re grateful for your love and encouragement. Happy 2nd Anniversary, to us! With Love, The Browns”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Tiffany and Brett, including some of their Love is Blind castmates.

Bliss Poureetezadi wrote, “Happy anniversary you wonderful human beings!!! Cheers to many more!”.

“Happy Anniversary to you my friends!! I love u guys!, said Lydia Velez Gonzalez. Kenneth Gorham added, “Happy Anniversary to both of y’all”.

While previously opening up about his relationship with Tiffany, Brett revealed how grateful he was to have taken part in the dating show and meet his wife there.

“When I left to film the show, I totally expected to get sent home in the first week or so but there was a greater hand at play. I’m 100% certain Tiff and I never would’ve crossed paths had it not been for LIB”.

“It had to happen this way and I’m grateful I took a gamble and it paid off. All my past experiences prepared me to fully embrace the experiment and to allow myself to be vulnerable enough to fall in love in such a short time frame”.