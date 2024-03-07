Love is Blind’s Shaina Hurley welcomes birth of first child

Shaina Hurley is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for the Love is Blind star as she has welcomed the birth of her first child into the world.

Known for appearing in Season 2 of the hit Netflix dating show, Shaina may not have found love in The Pods but two years after the show aired, she is now married and a new mum.

Shaina shared the news of her newborn’s arrival with People, confirming that she and her husband Christos Lardakis have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The 34-year-old revealed, “We are so in love! It has been such an amazing experience becoming parents together”.

“We're so at peace and we're just soaking up every second. So thankful, God is so good”.

The former reality star went on to admit, “He's our miracle baby, I'll be sharing more why soon”.

Shaina also confirmed her son’s birth to her 244K Instagram followers by unveiling a selection of gorgeous snaps of her and Christos with their little one.

In the caption of the sweet post, Shaina revealed that the couple named their son Yiorgos.

She wrote, “Meet our baby, Yiorgos David Lardakis. We’re in love. 2/12/24”.

“He is so strong and as of now a spitting image of his daddy”.

The name Yiorgos is of Greek origin and is a form of the moniker George.

Many fans and loved ones flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the new mum, including many former Love is Blind stars.

Bliss Poureetezadi said, “Congrats on your beautiful baby boy! What a blessing”.

“An angel!!!! congratulations to you both!”, penned Taylor Rue. “Sooo precious!! Your little prince. Congratulations!!”, added Chelsea Griffin.

Shaina and Christos tied the knot in July 2022 and went on to announce they were expecting their first child together in September of last year.