Love is Blind’s Sarah Ann admits she ‘stands by’ pursuing Jeramey

*Contains spoilers from Love is Blind Season 6 reunion*

Sarah Ann Bick has been opening up about her relationship with Jeramey Lutinski.

The couple first met and had a connection with each other during the latest season of Love is Blind.

While the pair didn’t get engaged because Jeramey decided to propose to Laura Dadisman instead, they are now in a relationship since Jeramey and Laura never made it to the altar.

Following the release of the reunion episode of Love is Blind, Sarah Ann has revealed she ‘stands by’ her decision to reach out to Jeramey and then pursue him after his split from Laura.

Viewers saw Sarah Ann message Jeramey while he was still engaged. The pair later met up and stayed out until the early hours together before his break-up with Laura.

In a new interview with People, Bick spoke about the day at the beach house where Laura was warning her about Jeramey.

“I definitely heard her out… With the experiment, it's such a high pressure situation and everybody's dating everybody, and so her [Laura] experience with Jeramey was completely different than mine”.

Credit: Sarah Ann Instagram

“But I did take [that] into consideration… I felt in that moment that she was being genuine about the way that she felt, however, upon getting to know Jeramey and based off the connection that we built together, I realised quickly that they just weren't compatible”.

“So while her perception of him was terrible human and whatever, I don't think that that's what she said, but… I felt that I needed to make that decision for myself”.

Sarah Ann added, “And ultimately I feel that I made the right decision, and I stand by that, I will continue to stand by that”.

She then explained that she’s ‘not a villain’ and believed that she and Jeramey would’ve started dating regardless of whether or not she messaged him while he was still engaged to Laura.

Credit: Netflix

“I think storylines are real, timelines are a little off sometimes, but that's okay. I don't feel jaded and I don't feel that [the reunion and overall show edit] was unfair. I was very aware of what I was signing up for, I read through everything to make sure I knew it could go either way. I can tell you that I am not a villain in real life”.

“I think when the connection is as strong as it was, and then even hearing Jeramey say, ‘I really want to meet Sarah Ann’, when he was still in Dominican, I equally felt the same obviously, because I sent the DM”.

Sarah Ann went on to say, “So we both had that feeling of open door and just full transparency… if you think that you have met the love of your life or someone you can marry or you have a really strong connection and you don't fight for that, then you don't have what you thought you did. As simple as that”.