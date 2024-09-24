Love Is Blind’s Sabrina opens up on her one year wedding anniversary

One Love Is Blind: UK contestant has been opening up about the end of her marriage, exactly one year after she tied the knot.

On September 24 of last year, Sabrina Egerton tied the knot with co-star Steven Smith, after the pair fell in love sight unseen.

Sabrina and Steven’s romance was played out to viewers on Netflix’s Love Is Blind: UK last month, but during the show’s follow-up reunion, the pair confirmed that they have since undergone a hostile divorce.

Credit: Netflix

One year on from her wedding, Sabrina has now been reflecting on how the experience has affected her.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share two photos of herself from her wedding.

“One year ago today, I walked down the aisle and said ‘yes’ to what I believed would be the start of my happily ever after. But life doesn’t always go as planned,” Sabrina penned at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“Deep down, I knew it hadn’t been enough time and that I didn’t truly know this person outside of the experiment. But I ignored my intuition. I’ve spent a lot of time blaming myself for not listening to that inner voice,” she continued.

Sabrina then went on to confess that the past year has been “one of the darkest I’ve ever experienced, emotionally and mentally.”

“To have my marriage crumble so publicly and so painfully was devastating. But through all the hurt, I’ve learned something incredibly important – I am stronger than I ever imagined,” she praised.

Noting that she doesn’t regret doing Love Is Blind: UK and that she is “proud” of her experience, Sabrina concluded: “Today, I’m officially closing the chapter on that part of my life and I’m letting it go with peace and gratitude for the lessons it taught me.”

Sabrina has since thanked her followers for their “comfort on a day I was feeling very low”, as one commented: “You are an inspiration, beautiful inside and out.”

“You deserve all the happiness in the world,” another added.