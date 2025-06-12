Love Is Blind’s Lydia divorces husband Milton after 3 years

Another Love Is Blind couple are heading for divorce.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez has announced that she is filing for divorce from her husband, Milton Johnson, after almost three years of marriage.

The couple first met and and later tied the knot during filming for the fifth season of Love Is Blind.

Lydia initially took to Instagram to confirm the news of their split, writing that she had ended their relationship “not because I don't love you but because our love story has come to an end.”

She continued: “I wish I knew the answer to what happened? What made you change? Truly so I could go back and fix it. When you read these words you are probably going to be angry at me. You always were when I ‘overshared’ but this is part of my healing, and gathering back the pieces you broke.”

After sharing her written announcement, Lydia then went into further detail about her marital problems for the first time.

Speaking on the latest episode of Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith's What's the Reality? podcast, the 34-year-old revealed that she has not spoken to Milton since March, and that he allegedly refused to sign divorce papers "unless there was an NDA".

"That said enough for me to know that I needed to share my truth," Lydia admitted, adding that she has "been suffering in silence".

In the interview, Lydia claimed that Milton has been exchanging sexual text messages with other women, one of whom being an ex-girlfriend of his.

"He kept giving me excuses," she claimed, before describing reading the texts: "My heart went to the floor. I felt betrayed and disrespected."

The pair tried couple’s therapy but their relationship did not improve, with Lydia claiming that Milton accused her of "nagging him all the time". Lydia also alleged that Milton would regularly disrespect her in front of their loved ones.

Noting that she is "worried about the public perception" regarding her divorce, Lydia explained: "People idolise him… but I have to do what's right for me."

She added: "I don't believe he loves me. I still love him, unfortunately I do.”