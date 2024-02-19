Love is Blind’s Johnie Maraist shares insight into new relationship

Johnie Maraist has been opening up about her new relationship.

The former Love is Blind star took part in the reality dating show during Season 5.

Although Johnie didn’t leave the show with a fiancé, she has since found love with her boyfriend Alex, whom she announced she was in a relationship with in October 2022.

Now, Johnie has opened up about how she and Alex first met, and revealed that coincidentally, he was asked to appear on Love is Blind during the same season she starred in.

Taking to Instagram, Johnie unveiled a collection of lovely photos of her and her beau smiling from ear-to-ear together to her 151K followers.

She captioned the sweet post, “Alex was recruited for my season of Love is Blind. He said no because he didn’t feel like it was the right option for him”.

“Sometimes we wonder if my season would’ve gone differently for me if he’d said yes”.

“But at the end of the day, all that matters is that we found each other (special props to @bumble)”.

The former reality star went on to admit, “Life is a crazy story, huh??!”.

Many fans of the show and loved ones took to the comments to share their thoughts on how Alex was meant to take part in Johnie’s Love is Blind season.

One commenter wrote, “That’s crazy that he was almost on the show”.

“Crazy how when something is meant to be it happens regardless! You guys are a beautiful couple”, penned a second. Another fan added, “It all went exactly the way it was intended”.

During Love is Blind, Johnie formed a connection with Christopher Fox but ended up choosing to pursue a romance with Izzy Zapata.

Soon after, Izzy decided to connect with Stacey Snyder, leaving Johnie to ask Christopher to take her back.

After Chris originally declined to get back together with Johnie, the couple decided to date outside of the Love is Blind pods.

During the reunion of Season 5, Johnie confirmed that they were no longer together because Chris 'cheated on her', which he admitted was a ‘terrible thing to do’.