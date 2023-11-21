Love is Blind’s Bliss & Zack reveal they’re expecting first child

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and her husband Zack Goytowski are going to be parents!

Bliss and Zack, who first met and got married during season four of Love is Blind, have revealed they are expecting their first child together and shared that their little one is due in spring of 2024.

Describing babies as ‘blessings’, Bliss admitted it’s ‘nerve-wracking’ to be expecting but described the experience as ‘beautiful’.

The couple shared the wonderful news of their pregnancy with People and gave more of an insight into when they found out they were expecting and how they feel about their child possibly watching the couple’s love story on Love is Blind when they are older.

Bliss explained, “It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing. Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing”.

“I'm really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It's definitely brought us a ton of joy”.

After finding out she was expecting a few months back, Bliss described how she told Zack that he was going to be a dad.

“We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise. I had felt a little queasy … and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]”.

“I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life”.

Bliss went on to reveal that she bought a cake and iced ‘I Love You Dad’ on it to share the news with Zack.

“There were tears that came to his eyes and it was a very happy moment. I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen”.

“It's been wonderful to go through this together and to really have his support. I am feeling really good and happy. It's definitely really crazy, surreal. Pregnancy is a wild journey of emotions and physical changes, but we're excited for the end result”.

The couple also explained that they don’t know the gender of their little one yet but they are planning on hosting a gender reveal party to find out.

“We're going to do a little gender reveal in the next couple of months. So we're excited to find out”.

“I think we both eventually want a boy and a girl – that'd be wonderful to have both. But the top priority is just having a healthy baby and whatever gender it is, it will be very loved”.

The pair then opened up about their thoughts on when their child will find out how their relationship started by revealing, “We do talk about how our child is going to one day have to tell their friends the story of how their parents met, and they definitely will have a very interesting story to share. I think it's really beautiful that they'll be able to see their beginnings”.

She continued, “And life is a journey and it's not always perfect. So, I think it's a beautiful thing for our child to one day see when they're old enough. There's certain parts that are inappropriate, I think, for children. But I don't think it's something that we're going to hide from them. We probably couldn't, even if we wanted to!”.