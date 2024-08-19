Love is Blind’s Bliss & Zack reveal new milestone with daughter

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski have been opening up about reaching a new milestone with their family.

The couple, who met and tied the knot on Netflix’s dating show Love is Blind, welcomed their first child, Galileo, into the world in April.

As they settle into parenthood, Bliss and Zack have revealed they’ve gone on their very first road trip with their baby girl, but not without challenges.

While speaking out about the trip on Instagram, Zack shared photos to his 582K followers of him, his wife and their baby girl while attending a family wedding.

In the post’s caption, the new dad wrote, “This week, we ventured far outside our comfort zone, embarking on our first family road trip. The journey was a mix of excitement and anxiety, as we wrestled with whether to bring Galileo to my cousin’s wedding”.

“The trip was challenging, especially for Bliss. Bliss and her mother drove in one car with Galileo, while I took the other with my niece and nephew”.

“The drive on my side was lighthearted and fun, filled with laughter and playful banter, the kind of journey that almost makes you forget the miles passing by. We let our imaginations run wild, pretending we were all in a unicorn spaceship, soaring through the galaxy on a daring mission to fight off dragons”.

“And of course, no road trip would be complete without my impromptu karaoke sessions, which the kids endured with a mix of amusement and mild horror. My off-key renditions of @ludoband might not win any awards, but they definitely kept us entertained”.

Zack went on to candidly admit, “But for Bliss, it was a different story. Galileo cried much of the way, her tiny voice a constant reminder of how overwhelming this new experience was for her. While we battled dragons and belted out tunes, Bliss was battling the very real stress of trying to soothe our little one”.

“After the wedding, we visited Galileo’s great-grandparents. Watching them hold her for the first time was a moment I’ll never forget. I’m incredibly thankful to Bliss for her willingness to push through the challenges so that my family could meet Galileo”.

The reality star closed off by praising Bliss and confessed, “Despite how hard it was for her, she made it possible for us to share this important moment. While we may not rush into another big road trip soon, this one was worth every mile”.

Bliss also took to Instagram to pen a tribute for Galileo by saying, “Being her mama is the best thing I’ll ever do. She gives me purpose in a way I never knew I needed. She lights up my world”.

“A smile, a look, literally everything she does, simply her existence makes me burst with love. Her pain is my pain, her joy is my joy. Her cry shatters my heart, her laughter puts me on top of the world. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for her”.

The proud mum added, “The love I see in her eyes when she looks at me makes me feel the luckiest person alive. I have rediscovered the world through her eyes, it’s truly magic. She is magic. My gorgeous, bright baby daughter is and always will be my greatest gift”.