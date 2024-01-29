Love is Blind’s Bliss Poureetezadi reveals highlight of pregnancy

Bliss Poureetezadi has been opening up about her pregnancy experience so far.

The Love is Blind star announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Zack Goytowski in November.

As she prepares to welcome her little one into the world in the coming months, Bliss has been keeping fans up-to-date on her pregnancy journey on social media.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from some of her 712K followers, the mum-to-be was asked, “What’s been the highlight of your pregnancy so far?”.

Bliss replied to the question by posting a mirror selfie as she cradled her blossoming baby bump with Zack laying down in bed behind her.

She admitted, “Feeling the baby kicks! It’s the most magical thing in the world”.

“It’s mind blowing that there’s a little human in there! And knowing this baby is me and Zack in one person. That too is so magical”.

She went on to add, “We love trying to imagine what baby will look like and be like. There’s a lot of ethnicities going on here, will be so interesting to see”.

Another fan asked the former reality star when she’s due to give birth, to which she responded, “Baby G is due this Spring, which we shared in our announcement! We aren’t sharing exact due date to keep me at peace as much as possible when the date comes”.

“I encourage other mamas to do this too if it feels right for them. We love how excited everyone is for us and appreciate all the love!”.

Credit: Bliss Poureetezadi Instagram

Bliss also shared that she and Zack will be announcing their little one’s gender with the world ‘very soon’.

In a previous pregnancy update to fans, Bliss revealed that she and Zack have already chosen a name for their first child.

At the time, she said, “We do!! We picked a first name for our first child long before we decided to start trying to conceive. We both love it so much!”.