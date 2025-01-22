Love Is Blind’s Ashley Adionser confirms divorce from Tyler Francis

Another Love Is Blind marriage has come to an end.

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis have announced that they have separated and are now in the process of ending their marriage.

The former couple first met and tied the knot on the most recent season of Love Is Blind, which aired on Netflix in October of last year.

Credit: Netflix

Last night, Ashley released a statement to People, confirming that she is no longer in a relationship with Tyler.

"After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the 32-year-old began in her statement.

“While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage,” Ashley continued.

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support,” she added.

During season seven, Tyler revealed to Ashley that he had donated sperm to allow his friend to have three kids. At the time, he claimed that he had never met his children.

Following discoveries from viewers that he does see his children, Tyler explained that he stepped up when his friend became a single mother: “Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us."

Credit: Netflix

“There were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn't”, Ashley agreed, adding: "I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next."

Ashley and Tyler’s split marks the third divorce from the US version of Love Is Blind. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, both separated in August 2022.