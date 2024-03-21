Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux reflects on pregnancy with first child

Alexa Lemieux has been reflecting on her pregnancy with her first child!

The former Love Is Blind star is currently expecting a baby with her husband, Brennon Lemieux.

The couple, who met and tied the knot during the third season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, initially announced their baby joy on January 26.

Now, Alexa has taken the opportunity to post an emotional reflection on her pregnancy so far, as she recently hit a huge milestone.

Earlier today, the mum-to-be took to her Instagram account to unveil an adorable pregnancy photoshoot that she created with Brennon.

In the sweet snaps, the couple can be seen posing in their kitchen, as they place flour-coated handprints on Alexa’s blossoming bump.

“Can’t believe I’m more than halfway through my pregnancy. I’m so proud and amazed of what my body can do growing this perfect little human. Feeling baby move around has been the strangest most comforting thing I’ve ever experienced and better than I could have ever imagined,” she gushed.

“The heartburn, exhaustion, lack of sleep, and all the other fun little things that come with pregnancy are worth it a million times over just knowing that I’m keeping this precious baby safe,” the 29-year-old continued.

Alexa concluded her heartfelt message by writing: “Mommy and daddy love you so much little one and we can’t wait to meet you.”

In a recent interview with People, Alexa and Brennon confessed that they had struggled to conceive for almost 18 months, and had been considering starting IVF before Alexa fell pregnant.

"We've been trying for so long, there's so many emotions the entire time,” dad-to-be Brennon detailed.

Referring to her pregnancy symptoms, Alexa noted: “I just kind of roll with the punches. And I think it's because it's just been such a long journey to get here that I'm so appreciative of having symptoms and going through it.”