Love is Blind’s Alexa & Brennon reveal plans for baby no.2

Alexa Lemieux has been opening up about her plans to expand her family.

The former Love Is Blind star gave birth to her first child with her husband Brennon Lemieux in July.

The couple, who first met and got married on the third season of the hit Netflix dating show, welcomed a baby girl named Vienna.

Now, Alexa has shared an insight into her and Brennon’s plans to have more children in the future.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Alexa asked her 1.2M followers to send her questions while she was ‘nap trapped’ by her baby girl.

One fan replied by asking, “I love you guys and your cute little family!! When is baby #2 coming?”.

Lemieux responded to the question with a snap of herself in a stunning black outfit while she was still expecting Vienna.

Credit: Alexa Lemieux Instagram

She wrote, “If I knew they would all be easy like her, I would have 10 more right now”.

Alexa then admitted, “Definitely wouldn’t tell the internet until I’m about to give birth though lol”, before revealing, “The constant ‘you’ve been pregnant forever’ was not my favourite”.

Alexa’s confession comes after her Instagram photos during her last few months of pregnancy were flooded with comments from impatient fans who felt like her pregnancy was ‘dragging on’ and wanted to know when her baby was going to be born.

In the Q&A, Alexa was also asked, “What do you find the most challenging part of being a new mom? And most rewarding?”.

The former reality star explained, “I love every single moment of being this girls mama. I don't know how to explain it other than I know with every fiber of my being that I was put on this earth to be her mom. I can't put into words how much I love her and how obsessed I am”.

“The most difficult thing has definitely been breastfeeding. She's always been incredible at breastfeeding but I feel like I'm constantly worried about my supply and if she's getting enough. And constantly thinking about if I'm hydrated enough and eating the best foods to keep my supply strong. It's a lot of mental stress, but 100% worth it”.