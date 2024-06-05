Love is Blind’s Alexa & Brennon host Bridgerton-themed baby shower

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have shared an insight into their baby shower.

The couple, who met and tied the knot during the third season of Netflix's hit dating show Love Is Blind, initially announced they were expecting their first child together in January.

In May, the parents-to-be confirmed the wonderful news that they’re having a baby girl.

Now, as they await the birth of their daughter, Alexa and Brennon have celebrated by hosting a Bridgerton-inspired baby shower.

While speaking to People, the former reality stars shared details from the special day, describing the party as ‘wonderful’.

Alexa admitted, “The whole day was so special. The hosts went above and beyond to celebrate me and the impending arrival of our precious baby girl”.

“I'm beyond blessed to have so much unwavering support, guidance and love throughout this journey. They say it takes a village and I couldn't be more grateful for the one we have”.

Divulging more information about the event, which took place in Texas, Lemieux revealed, “It was a beautiful sunny day where the guests walked around with parasols. It was a scene straight from Bridgerton”.

“We had baby bottle chugging contests and a teddy bear flip cup game where guests competed on who could put the bear's diaper on the fastest”.

Alexa continued, “It was a wonderful day of my closest friends and family coming together to share in the joy and excitement of welcoming our love bug into the world”.

The mum-to-be also unveiled gorgeous photos from the special day to her 1.1M Instagram followers.

Alexa wore a beautiful pink and red floral dress that showcased her blossoming baby bump, while Brennon donned a white shirt and navy suit trousers.

She captioned the sweet post, “Had the most beautiful baby shower last weekend… The hosts went above and beyond to celebrate me and the arrival of our precious baby girl”.

“So grateful for the vendors who made my dreams come true and made it the perfect day”.