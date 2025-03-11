Love Is Blind’s AD and Ollie open up about surprise engagement

Amber Desiree Smith and Ollie Sutherland have opened up about their surprise engagement!

During this week’s season eight reunion of Love Is Blind, viewers were shocked to find out that AD and Ollie have been dating, and are now engaged to be married.

AD starred in the sixth season of Love Is Blind, while Ollie found fame on the first season of Love Is Blind: UK, both of which aired last year. The couple later met on the third season of Perfect Match, which is set to premiere on Netflix this summer.

Now, following the glimpse into their proposal, AD and Ollie have finally spilled everything about their engagement!

Speaking on AD’s podcast What’s The Reality?, Ollie explained that he organised a fake video shoot in California to promote Perfect Match.

“I always envisioned proposing to you at the beach. Whether it be Jamaica, Mexico or whatever. So, I was like, let’s get her to the beach, let’s pretend it’s promo, and then unveil a big surprise,” he teased.

AD then went on to explain how she was first informed about the fake promotion.

“I get this email about us doing Perfect Match promo together. I’m no genius, but I’ve been in this industry long enough to know we shouldn't be doing anything together before the show airs. So I’m like, ‘This is so silly, what the hell is going on?’” the 34-year-old recalled.

Ollie continued: “For months, she’d been asking when I think I’m going to pop the question. I’m like, ‘Listen, let’s relax. Maybe June, July. Let’s wait a little bit.’ I had to really throw you off the scent, and I did. I tricked you.”

“We walked up the hill, and I looked to the right, and there is this display of beautiful white roses and candles,” AD gushed, before Ollie added: “I think you knew at that point, which was kind of the plan.”

“We went back and forth with the design for the setup. I was like, I need her to see and know what’s happening. I wanted to have that ‘wow’ factor where you knew it’s time, and it did. It was beautiful,” he praised.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better. It was a beautiful location, we had the sun setting, you looked amazing. It just felt really right,” the 32-year-old concluded.