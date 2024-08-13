Love is Blind: UK The Reunion release date has been revealed

Calling all Love is Blind UK fans!

Netflix has confirmed when the reunion of the reality dating show will air on the streaming platform.

The reunion, which will be hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, will allow the cast to reunite for the first time and reflect on their journey since they said ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’.

Mark your calendars for Monday, August 26, 2024 as Love Is Blind: UK The Reunion will launch on Netflix at 9pm UK and Irish time.

The cast will look back at their time in the experiment and open up about the twists and turns that took place during the season.

Special guests from the pod squad are also set to make an appearance to help the main cast answer any burning questions.

Since the episodes are being released weekly, viewers have only seen Episode 1-4 so far on Netflix. These first four episodes were dropped on Wednesday, August 7.

The next batch, Episodes 5-9, will land on Netflix tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14. Episodes 10-11 will air on Wednesday, August 21.

The official synopsis for the hit reality show reads, “UK & Irish singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them”.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods”.

It adds, “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind”.

Love is Blind: UK is now streaming on Netflix, with Love Is Blind: UK The Reunion airing on August 26.