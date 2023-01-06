Love Is Blind stars react to news of Jessica Batten’s pregnancy

The Love Is Blind family is growing!

One of the stars of the show’s first season, Jessica Batten, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Ben McGrath.

Jessica revealed the joyful news yesterday, to the delight of her 633K Instagram followers. The expectant mum shared a beautiful photoshoot of herself and Ben all dressed up, with her husband cradling her tiny bump and the pair making a heart-shaped fold with their joined hands.

“New Year, Same Me, New Mom!”, the 38-year-old gushed in her caption. “Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023”.

Jessica concluded her caption by revealing her due date. “We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June. Ahh!!!”, she exclaimed.

Since sharing the news of her pregnancy, many of Jessica’s fellow Love Is Blind alumni have been sending her messages of congratulations and well-wishes.

“Omggggg yayyyy congrats!!” penned Giannina Gibelli, who starred alongside Jessica in the first season of the Netflix dating show.

“Yayyy!! IG official! Hehe!”, wrote Kelly Chase, another first season star. “Love you and Ben and can’t wait to watch you become a Mom, Jess! Baby McGrath is so loved already!”

Credit: Netflix

“This warms my heart. Congrats you two!”, commented Nick Thompson, who made it to the altar in the second season of Love Is Blind.

“Congratulations!!”, added Natalie Lee, who also appeared in season two. “so excited for you!!”.

Jessica found fame in February 2020, when she got engaged to Mark Cuevas after falling in love sight unseen on Love Is Blind. In the end, the pair did not find a happy ending, as Jessica said “I do not” at the altar.

After watching the show, doctor Ben reached out to Jessica on Instagram and the pair subsequently entered into a whirlwind romance. By September 2021, the couple were engaged.

Exactly one year after their engagement, Jessica and Ben eloped in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, surrounded by just four guests.

Their first child together will join Ben’s other two children, daughter Poppy and son Ethan, whom he shares custody of from a previous relationship.

We couldn’t be happier for the expectant parents!