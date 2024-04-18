Love is Blind stars react as Trevor details ‘nightmare’ reunion

Trevor Sova has broken his social media silence after appearing on Season 6 of Love is Blind.

Following the reunion episode of the series, where Trevor was confronted about having a girlfriend outside of the show before entering The Pods, he has now decided to speak out about the ‘nightmare experience’.

Explaining that his mental health is ‘100x more important than the explanation of his actions to the fans of the show’, Trevor shared his side of the story.

Credit: Netflix/ Love is Blind

While posting a photo of himself to his 262K Instagram followers, Trevor wrote, “Well hello again Instagram. Let me start by first thanking the people who have sent me kind messages and supported me over the past whirlwind of months. There are days I’m alright and there are days I’m not ok at all”.

“I’ve seen some comments saying I owe an explanation and I’d like to clarify that my mental health is 100x more important than the explanation of my actions to the fans of the show. I wasn’t ready to acknowledge it and I wasn’t even aware how unready I was until I had an actual panic attack at the reunion”.

He went on to confess, “Speaking of the reunion, I agreed to do it before any information had been released. I knew allegations about me had been made the night before we filmed the reunion but I for some reason didn’t read the actual texts and when I saw them pull up on a screen I felt like I was in a nightmare only that nightmare was about to be viewed by 50 million people and I had 3 seconds to think of a response”.

“That being said I admitted I was wrong, I admitted I wanted to talk to an actual therapist vs my first time discussing it being filmed in front of an audience. Since then, I have been seeing a therapist and slowly acknowledging what I need to do to better myself”.

The project manager also added, “Also, just because I said some untruthful things I want to clarify I do actually f*** with the Notebook. Who doesn’t love Ryan Gosling come on”.

Many of Trevor’s castmates took to the comments to share their support with him following the explanation.

Credit: Netflix/ Love is Blind

Clay Gravesande wrote, “I always got your back bro!”. “Still love you—still got your back”, penned Vinnie Doa.

Sarah Anne Bick added, “Welcome back dude! Love to see your strength”.

During the season, viewers saw Trevor connect with Chelsea Blackwell, but she decided to choose Jimmy Presnell to date instead.

On the reunion episode of Love is Blind, hosts Nick and Vanessa accused Trevor of having a girlfriend before entering the dating experiment and unveiled text messages between Trevor and his alleged partner right before he joined the show.