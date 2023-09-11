Love at first spritz – the top 15 new fragrances of the year

Choosing your signature fragrance is a deeply personal decision. The right scent has the remarkable ability to boost your spirits and boost your confidence. It can also evoke cherished memories from the past (no wonder some people guard the names of their favourite eau de toilettes with secrecy).

As the year evolves, why not contemplate a fragrance change to align with your Autumn goals? Here, we're keeping a close eye on the latest fragrances introduced in 2023 – all of which promise to inspire and, more importantly, create a positive initial impression, conveying your mood and personality before you even say a word to those around you.

Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum – RRP from €82

Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum embodies feminine intensity by exploring the juxtaposition of strength and delicacy. This floral ambery fragrance features a woody undertone, creating a powerful yet delicate blend. It combines the strength of delicate Jasmine with the warmth of an Amber accord, intensified by a subtle Moss accord. The bottle, inspired by Prada's ethos of reinvention, disrupts traditional design by resting on its side and showcasing the iconic Prada logo. It's an enigmatic expression of femininity. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide.

Roos & Roos Angelica Florae – RRP €120 / £110

"Angelica," the herb of angels, serves as the inspiration for this fragrance crafted by Firmenich perfumer Nicolas Bonneville. In the top notes, Angelica seed harmonizes with star anise, producing a fresh, green aroma. A floral heart is formed by the blend of pink and black peppers, enriched with jasmine absolute's iridescent nuances. In the background, the enigmatic essence of angelica seed is intensified by the presence of patchouli, creating an intriguing olfactory journey. Available at Harvey Nichols from September 2023

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom & Lychee Eau de Toilette – RRP €46

This vibrant fragrance is an ode to floral and fruity delight, bursting with an initial explosion of citrus freshness enriched by the allure of lychee and cherry blossom. It encapsulates the essence of spring's awakening, gracefully cocooned in creamy, musky woods. Clementine and lime infuse the opening with their radiant energy, complemented by a subtle spicy hint of cardamom. In the heart, Bourbon Geranium enhances Lychee & Rose co-extraction, revealing a complex rosy-fruity symphony with citrus undertones. The Lychee infusion intensifies cherry blossom's fruity signature with a vivid flourish. The fragrance ultimately shrouds the skin in a musky embrace, gently warmed by notes of sandalwood and a hint of amber-tinged woods. Its composition is structured with top notes of Clementine, Lime, and Cardamom, heart notes of Bourbon Geranium, Lychee, and Cherry Blossom, and base notes of Wood and Musk. Available from L’Occitane stores and online here.

Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune Elixir Intense Eau de Parfum – RRP from €119

Good Fortune Elixir Intense is a luxurious and mysterious fragrance, representing a positive lifestyle and spiritual growth. It intensifies the original Good Fortune Eau de Parfum's captivating spell. With an enchanting incense top note, a Jasmine Superinfusion heart, and a base of mystical palo santo, Bourbon Vanilla, and Caledonian Sandalwood, it's an addictive and sensual scent that empowers you to shape your destiny. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide.

Ferragamo Signorina Libera – RRP from €63/£55

Introducing a new addition to the Signorina collection, inspired by the courage to be oneself and embrace freedom. "Libera," which means "free" in Italian, celebrates a young woman's energetic femininity and her pride in being unique, free from limitations and fear of being different. The iconic Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina bottle is delicately adorned with a touch of yellow, symbolizing a ray of light to brighten your day.

This fragrance opens with an energetic blend of Velvet Pear, Calabrian Bergamot, and Elemi, expressing initial intrigue. The heart of the scent reveals depth and allure with rich Italian Orris Butter, Rose Absolute, and addicting Pink Sugar. The musky and bold base notes of Cashmere Woods, Ambroxan, and Pink Sugar add sensuality and ensure she stands out from the crowd. It's a scent that embodies confidence and individuality. Available at Harvey Nichols now

Mugler Alien Goddess Supra Florale Eau De Parfum – RRP from €78

Alien Goddess represents a fresh femininity, embodying spirituality, resilience, creativity, and generosity. In the Supra Florale version, she exudes radiance and assertiveness, symbolizing fearless transformation. This fragrance transports you to a world where an extraordinary, ever-changing supra flower of the future emerges, reflecting your power to create the extraordinary. It embodies strength, pride, edgy energy, and fierce benevolence. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne – RRP from €64 / £55

The essence of autumn. Orchards steeped in golden sunshine, warming the russet curves of luscious pears. The sensuous freshness of the just-ripe fruit wrapped in elegant white freesias, enhanced with rose and rooted in patchouli. The Top Note is William Pear – this accord of mellow scented fruit is fresh and ripe with a juicy facet. The Heart Note is Freesia – quintessentially English, cool white freesias imbue the heart of the fragrance with a delicate yet distinctive scent. The Base Note is Patchouli – this is a sensuously deep, woody note that enhances the longevity of the fragrance. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Sì Eau De Parfum Intense by Giorgio Armani – RRP from €29 to €151

Giorgio Armani's iconic Sì fragrance embarks on a new chapter with an enduring refillable bottle design. Sì symbolizes the empowerment of saying yes to passion, freedom, love, and self-discovery. The fragrance, Sì Eau De Parfum Intense, harmoniously combines blackcurrant nectar, a velvety floral heart, and sensual vanilla undertones. Master perfumer Julie Massé reimagines the iconic chypre scent with fruity and floral notes. The refillable bottle ensures sustainability, offering a lasting and environmentally conscious solution for fragrance enthusiasts. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide.

Diptyque L'Eau Papier EDT – RRP €98

In L'Eau Papier, white musks are delicately faceted by an accord of rice steam, evoking the grain of the paper. To these are added luminous notes of mimosa, while a backdrop of blonde wood tones grounds L'Eau Papier in the material itself. Available from Brown Thomas

YSL Libre L’Absolue Platine – RRP from €129

Yves Saint Laurent's new Libre fragrance line continues to captivate enthusiasts with each new addition. Libre L'absolu Platine introduces White Lavender in its heart notes, elevating the cherished Libre fragrance to new heights. The original Libre is renowned for its sophistication and allure. The latest flanker features Aldehydes, Bergamot, Mandarin Orange, Blue Lavender, Orange Blossom, Vanilla, and amber. White Lavender adds a refined touch, enhancing the fragrance with subtle floral nuances. The silver metallic bottle, reminiscent of platinum, embodies the fragrance's elegance and opulence, making it a fitting tribute to White Lavender's grace and sophistication. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide.

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum – RRP from €116 / £100

The oh-so-sweet Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum from Aerin evokes the fresh yet relaxing atmosphere of a gorgeous Greek island. The shade of the luxurious marble lid is reminiscent of the deep blue Mediterranean Sea, filled with mystery and wonder. The floral citrus theme of the fragrance transports the mind to the quiet tranquillity of crystal-clear water, a deep breath of the Grapefruit and Mandarin Oil is intoxicating, you can almost feel grains of sand on the fingertips and warm rays of sunshine on the shoulders. The final notes of Lily of the Valley and Jasmine Sambac take you to a garden of flowers. Fresh. Aromatic. Rejuvenating. Available to buy from Look Fantastic, John Lewis and Selfridges.

Maison Margiela Autumn Vibes Eau De Toilette – RRP €66

Autumn Vibes Eau de Toilette by Maison Margiela encapsulates the essence of an afternoon forest walk during golden hour. It evokes the memory of walking on a bed of red leaves as the setting sun filters through towering maple and ash trees. The fragrance features fresh, spicy notes of Cardamom and Pink Peppercorn essence, reminiscent of autumn's vibrant crunch. Base notes of Cedarwood, Moss accord, and Fir Balsam create a long-lasting woody experience, like a forest of tall trees. Part of Maison Margiela's Replica collection, it's a unisex fragrance that transforms memories into scents. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Aesop Gloam Eau de Parfum – RRP €162 / £142

The latest addition to Aesop’s carefully curated and proudly genderless fragrance collection, Gloam Eau de Parfum is an ambrosial blend of warm spice, powdery florals and deep woody notes by perfumer Barnabe Fillion. Inspired by the world of dreams, this alluring unisex fragrance opens with arresting accords of aromatic green cardamom and bold pink pepper. As it warms on the skin, a powdery and earthy bouquet of iris, patchouli, sweet orange flower and jasmine sambac unfurls, anchored by deeply woody and balsamic copaiba. Timeless, unexpected — and guaranteed to take your senses on a journey. The Aesop brand is available from Brown Thomas, Cult Beauty and Selfridges.

Kilian Paris Can't Stop Loving You – RRP €245 / £220

The fragrance opens with the narcotic Orange Blossom flower, alongside with Paradisone, an ethereal jasmine compound suggests pure paradise. Its heart is incredibly suave, featuring Honey from Provence, a new ingredient in the KILIAN Paris repertoire, for a delicious French touch. Vanilla absolute from Madagascar adds a doubly gourmand incitement to pleasure, while notes of Oak Moss bring an earthy intensity. Incense extract from Somalia lends sensuality, volume and endless mystery. Available from Brown Thomas, Cult Beauty and Selfridges.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess L'Eau de Lumiere Eau de Parfum 50ml

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with Estée Lauder’s Bronze Goddess L'Eau de Lumiere Eau de Parfum. Providing a fruity twist on the original Bronze Goddess fragrance, this scent exudes feminine sensuality for the modern-day woman. A citrus burst kickstarts the fragrance as lemon leaf mingles with Italian mandarin for a head-turning opening. The fruity accords blend with delicious coconut milk, alongside a bouquet of jasmine and tuberose which add a sweet musky aroma to the fragrance. With a freshness reminiscent of the earth, crystal moss binds with rich amber, evoking the heat of an exotic landscape. Unforgettable and transcendent, the distinctive notes evoke a destination you’ll always return to. Available from Arnotts, Boots and good pharmacies nationwide.

Aedes De Venustas Amnesia Rose Eau De Parfum

Amnesia Rose is a captivating fragrance that marries sparkling and deeply spiced floral notes. The scent, reminiscent of saffron-drenched petals with a hint of patchouli, evokes the richness of vintage red wine. It transports you to a twilight moment on a late autumn evening when a door swings open, releasing the aroma of a delicate pastel purple rose. Inspired by Aedes Perfumery's still-life aesthetic, this fragrance is a subtle homage to a French rose varietal, housed in an elegant, fluted glass bottle with peacock blue accents. Buy here.