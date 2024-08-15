Louise Thompson opens up about ‘horrendous’ hospital visit

Louise Thompson has been opening up about a recent visit to the hospital.

The former Made in Chelsea star has been suffering with ill-health ever since she welcomed her son, Leo, into the world in November 2021 with her partner Ryan Libbey.

After the traumatic labour, which was almost fatal for Louise, she has had many struggles with her physical and mental health, including PTSD and having to wear a stoma bag.

Now, Louise has revealed she had to go to hospital once again, this time for an MRI scan, which she described as ‘horrendous’.

Sharing photos of herself at the hospital to her 1.5M Instagram followers on her Stories, including a photo of an MRI form, Louise admitted, “Everything about this was horrendous”, before explaining her experience with getting the scan done.

“Nil by mouth all day. The preparation drink was odd and made me really swollen and buckets of liquid started pouring out of my stoma”.

“I could taste this intense sweet and salty flavour in my head. I didn't realise that my whole body would have to go into the machine, including my head”.

“I was in there for a REALLY long time. It must have been over an hour. When I was in Ibiza something weird happened where I felt like I'd been trapped in an mri machine in a past life which is so odd because it was totally unconnected to any of my recent medical incidences. In fact it's something I've felt for years and years”.

Credit: Louise Thompson Instagram

Thompson continued, “I had moments where I started remembering horrible experiences from the beginning of this year which I'd TOTALLY erased from my memory”.

“I had moments where I thought I was going to panic HARD because I couldn't move and I didn't think anyone could hear me. I randomly honed in on the fact that I was resting on a thick bun on the back of my head and there was nothing I could do about it to change it or make myself more comfortable”.

“I felt like it was the ultimate test of patience / resilience at times. Kind of like being tortured, but knowing it was for the greater good. I got hit on by someone a little full on when coming out of the appointment and I was in such a weird daze that I couldn’t handle it at all”.

Posting a selfie, Louise then revealed, “Having said that the staff were delightful. The most awkward part was after the MRI when the nurses were getting me derigged and de-cannulated etc.”.

“I thought they were looking at me kind of funny, which made me panic that they'd seen something dodgey on the scan that they weren't telling me about. I didn't even want to ask because what's the point in putting anyone in that position”.

Louise then confessed that once she looked in a mirror in the changing room, she realised the nurses were looking at her make-up because it was smudged.

“I realised I had ENORMOUS raccoon eyes. My makeup had gone everywhere. I can't believe no one told me Co. I also can't believe someone tried to get my number IN A HOPSITAL. And looking like this. It's been a weird day”.