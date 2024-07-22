Louise Thompson opens up about her struggles with birth trauma

Louise Thompson has been reflecting on her experience with birth trauma.

In November 2021, the former Made In Chelsea star welcomed her son Leo with her fiancé Ryan Libbey. However, the birth was nearly fatal for Louise and has since left her with several physical and mental health complications, including PTSD and a stoma bag.

Now, to wrap up Birth Trauma Awareness Week, Louise has been opening up about her own experience.

The 34-year-old recently took to Instagram to unveil a snap of herself and Leo, which was taken a short time after his birth.

“This week has actually been a particularly challenging one for me. As a family, we created lots of space for ‘nothingness.’ Zero distraction. Zero doing. Zero responsibility. Just emptiness. Empty diaries and empty brains. Which has meant ample moments for memories to seep in,” Louise admitted in her lengthy caption.

“However, the hope (or knowledge – because it’s happened previously) is that I’ll come back a little bit mentally stronger after pushing through these quiet getaways. I guess you could say it’s a bit like the process of doing therapy,” she continued.

Louise then went on to detail that she has had to “put on a bit of a brave face” with illness in recent days

“I wonder whether I'm having a bit of an autoimmune flare-up as well because I'm experiencing nerve pain, inflammation on my scalp, extreme brain fog and fatigue, and weird things happening with my stoma and bum,” Louise explained.

“That's the crazy thing about ptsd from birth trauma. It doesn't just disappear. You don't just forget,” she noted, concluding: “That's why I want to STOP other people from going through what I went through. I will shout about it from the rooftops if I can help just one other person avoid birth trauma.”

Many followers have since praised Louise for her honesty, with one fan commenting: “I think you’re one of the most bravest people ever.”

“You look so disconnected, so sad…what a trauma you went through….and now you’re his bestie,” another replied.