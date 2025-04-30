Louise Thompson opens up about devastating incident with stoma bag

Louise Thompson has shared a heartbreaking update on life with her stoma bag.

Last April, the former Made In Chelsea star announced that she had been fitted with a stoma bag, after receiving emergency treatment in hospital.

Now, one year on from her huge life change, Louise has given a candid glimpse into her experience with a stoma bag.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories and wrote several captions, describing how she found herself in a “really depressing situation” while on her way to record a podcast episode with her fiancé, Ryan Libbey.

“I felt something a bit wet in my pocket. I looked down and had had the most horrendously debilitating stoma leak. I had to hobble to the nearest hospital which was a private one so a bit awkward,” she recalled.

“I then literally waited locked in a bathroom for an hour sat on the loo covered in mess whilst they dug around to see if they had any stoma bags for any of their inpatients,” Louise wrote.

“I had to rip the one attached to my body off with no anti adhesive spray which was really painful. Meanwhile my lovely assistant had to head to the high street to buy me jeans from Sezanne that were about 10 inches too long. I tried to pull myself together,” she continued.

“As I was leaving I caught sight of myself in the mirror and I just felt so f***ing sorry for myself I burst into tears. I called Ryan and told him to come in and I just said I couldn't bloody do it anymore. I thought it would make for a good story but I just couldn't,” the reality star confessed, adding: “Stupid bloody life saving stoma bag.”

Louise concluded: “I've never considered a reversal more. But hey then I might have crapped myself out of my bum and that would have been worse visually as people would know what that was. At least mess out of my hip just looks like I've spilled something.”