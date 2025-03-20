Louise Thompson opens up about breakups after brother Sam’s split

Louise Thompson has shared her candid opinion on breakups, amid her brother’s own heartbreak.

The Made In Chelsea alum is the older sister of former I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson. On January 1, it was reported that Sam was no longer in a relationship with his girlfriend of five years, Love Island bombshell Zara McDermott.

Later that month, Sam chose to confirm the rumours. Former Strictly star Zara has since moved out of the London home that they had shared together.

Now, several months on from Sam’s heartbreak, his older sister Louise has chosen to share her own thoughts on ending relationships.

Speaking on her He Said She Said podcast with her partner Ryan Libbey, the 34-year-old described how the road to a breakup can be “really tricky”.

“Being in a relationship is really hard because you can’t convince the other person to share your line of thinking,” Louise explained.

“And when it comes to things like breaking up or getting a divorce or choosing to have more kids, big decisions,” the reality star continued.

Louise added: “If the person you’re in front of doesn’t agree with you on that, then that is really tricky.”

Zara – who is now rumoured to be dating former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson – has never spoken out publicly about her breakup with Sam.

Back in January, Sam chose to subtly confirm the split reports. Speaking on his Staying Relevant podcast with his best friend Pete Wicks, Sam admitted that December had been a “tough month” for him, and that he spent Christmas Day alone volunteering for a charity.

“The [breakup] story broke and I didn’t know it was happening, so I wake up to it. I knew what we were discussing, and we wanted to keep it private. Then obviously, someone leaked something. I woke up to it and it was literally the day after New Years,” the 32-year-old recalled.

“I’m so boring that I’ve never really had to deal with [paparazzi]. I have never felt so scared in my life,” Sam added.