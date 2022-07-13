Louise Thompson admitted to hospital amid mental health battle

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has been admitted to hospital amid her ongoing battle with PTSD and postpartum depression.

A spokesperson on Louise’s PR team has confirmed that the mum-of-one has returned to hospital for the good of her mental health. Louise is also going to be taking a break from social media for the time being, while she focuses on her recovery.

Louise and her fiancé Ryan Libbey welcomed the birth of their first child, a bouncing baby boy named Leo, last November. However, sadly Louise suffered from a severely traumatic labour and birth experience, which resulted in her staying in hospital for over a month.

As a result, Louise has developed PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), depression and crippling anxiety. The 32-year-old reality star has been very open and honest about her mental health struggles on social media, opening up about her health concerns with her 1.4M followers.

Just last week, Louise revealed that she’s at a “weird stage” in her recovery, where she’s “blocking everything out”.

“Maybe I said that way back at the beginning? I can’t actually remember much because I’m still trying to protect myself from the pain. I don’t want to re-read,” Louise explained in her lengthy Instagram caption.

“This condition feels very repetitive. Finally it DOES feel like everything happened a long time ago but it also feels like it happened to someone else and not me,” she continued. “I kind of feel like I’ve erased my entire past and started life as a totally new person. A sometimes sick person. People tell me how far I’ve come, but I can’t remember how far.”

“To put it bluntly I’m struggling to move on with ‘normal’ life. Every day I feel physically very unwell and every other day I seem to have an hour long period (sometimes longer) where I feel messed up in my brain – I don’t know what it is, but it feels like brain damage or a mini stroke,” Louise confessed.

Louise goes on to describe her chemical/hormonal episodes, explaining that she can’t think or talk properly when she’s going through them. “It sort of feels like I’m having a major allergic reaction to something in my brain. I go from feeling really low and agitated to then feeling a rush of something and then I get the worst cramping around my pelvis but then my brain levels out, a bit like the chemicals have been restored,” she described.

Louise’s raw and honest updates have been flooded with messages of love and support from friends, fans and former Made in Chelsea co-stars.